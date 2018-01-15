Delay torments Allen Makhubele's family

The family of a South African producer who died during the Miss Africa pageant in Nigeria are waiting for his body to be repatriated.

Allen Makhubele, 30, fell down a staircase at a hotel in Nigeria on December 23. He succumbed to his head injuries on New Year's Day.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday from Nigeria, Makhubele's sister Mantombi said they expected to bring back home his body this week.

"This morning was a bit emotional when we picked him at the mortuary."

Makhubele, who is known for his work on a number of television shows including e.tv's Shiz Niz, Isiko and Club 808, was part of a delegation as content producer to Nigeria to help with the second annual Miss Africa pageant.

He fell from the fourth floor and was taken to Memfys Hospital in Enugu where he died.