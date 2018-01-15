Brenda Fassie's son‚ Bongani has lashed out at music veteran Sello 'Chicco' Twala's attempt to block the making of a biopic about the songstress which is currently in the pipeline.

Chicco reportedly plans to file a legal application to stop the production of the film about Brenda's life‚ claiming he had the rights to her music and any films about her.

Chicco was Brenda's manager and producer prior to her death.

Bongani told TshisaLIVE that he would be releasing a statement to address the matter in full‚ but that Chicco did not own Brenda or her family.

"Chicco does not own Brenda. He doesn't own the Fassie family. He does not own any of us. We give him to God‚" Bongani said.

He previously told Sowetan that his mother's life was filled with controversy even after her death and that he was excited to be a part of the production.