Mourners have on Thursday morning gathered at the Mogwase Community Hall in Rustenburg for the memorial service of Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger.

Kruger‚ who was 30 years old‚ was born as Thapelo Lehuleri‚ but lived her life as a woman.

The well-known radio personality died in hospital on January 3‚ after being hospitalised twice in a space of a week for depression in December.

In the wake of her death‚ Kruger has been remembered for being an active voice in the LGBTI community and for living her life unapologetically.

Speaking to SABC News outside Kruger's home where she grew up in Rustenburg‚ her aunt said the family was devastated by her death.

"We were torn apart‚ we have cried day and night. Lara was a fighter‚ Lara had confidence and was one of those special people in life."