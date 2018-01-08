Connie Chiume leaps with a panther

Veteran actress Connie Chiume has landed a role of a lifetime at age 65 - an age when many actors are considering retirement

Chiume plays the role of a mining tribal elder in director Ryan Coogler's much-anticipated film, Black Panther, alongside fellow South African actors John and Atandwa Kani.

The superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name is spearheaded by an all-star Hollywood cast of Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordan, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker.

Although the former Rhythm City matriarch has starred in other international films such as In My Country with Samuel L Jackson and I Dreamed of Africa with Kim Basinger, she regards Black Panther as her biggest role to date. "People usually say in God's time things will happen. Last year I was celebrating 40 years in the entertainment industry and I was celebrating it by doing workshops across the country," Chiume recalled.

"So I got this role in my 40th year in the industry and it is the biggest role I have ever done in my entire career. I'm grateful. It's never too late. It's the beginning of me opening a new door."