DJ Black Coffee bags a residency in Vegas

By Karishma Thakurdin - 03 January 2018 - 09:56
Image: INSTAGRAM

Talk about starting the year off with a bang.

DJ Black Coffee has bagged yet another prestigious residency‚ this time at a luxury Vegas resort called‚ Wynn Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram‚ Black Coffee said he was thrilled to final reveal the news to fans.

2 months ago

"Thrilled to finally announce a residency at @WynnLasVegasthis year! 2018 is off to a great start."

This adds to the impressive strides Black Coffee has already made on a global scale by scoring a residency at Hi Ibiza nightclub in Ibiza and bagging his own Apple Beats 1 radio show.

Let's not forget the massive international collabs that Black Coffee did in 2017 and no doubt plans to go even bigger with this year.

