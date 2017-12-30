Entertainment

Tumi Morake and family involved in head-on collision

By Jessica Levitt - 30 December 2017 - 09:18
Tumi Morake.
Tumi Morake.
Image: Instagram

Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a head-on collision on the R556 outside of Rustenberg in the North-West Province.

Paramedics on the scene said ten people were injured in the crash.

Her publicist confirmed Tumi and her family had been taken to hospital for treatment.

"They were taken to hospital but it did not appear there were any serious injuries last night. There were also no fatalities in the incident‚" said Monica Steyn.

It is unclear what the cause of the accident was.

It's believed Morake was en route to Sun City when the incident occurred.

Steyn also told Channel24 this morning that "Tumi and her family sustained minor injuries and are doing okay."

 

Not the first time Tumi Morake insulted whites‚ BCCSA told

Last month was not the first time that radio personality and comedian Tumi Morake made offensive comments towards white people‚ a Jacaranda FM ...
Entertainment
2 months ago

Not the first time Tumi Morake insulted whites‚ BCCSA told

Last month was not the first time that radio personality and comedian Tumi Morake made offensive comments towards white people‚ a Jacaranda FM ...
News
2 months ago

Comedian Tumi Morake gives couples advice on dealing with disagreements

Tumi Morake used her personal experience and disagreements with her husband to share advice with listeners on how to work out their own ...
Shwashwi
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X