Jay-Z, Beyonce imagine daughter as US leader in new video

President Blue Ivy Carter?

Music power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce have imagined their daughter as a transformative US leader in a new video.

Blue Ivy, who turns six on January 7, is depicted as leading an all-female constitutional convention in 2050 in a video released Friday for her father's song "Family Feud."

The video -- shot by "Selma" director Ava DuVernay, one of the most prominent African-American women in Hollywood -- tells a story with echoes of "Game of Thrones" and Shakespearean tragedy as it depicts a futuristic conflict.

The plot cuts back to 2050 as "America's founding mothers" -- a cheeky take on the "founding fathers" who established the US political system -- passionately debate whether to preserve the constitution's Second Amendment, which protects the right to bear arms.

The women needed to revise the constitution at a time "when some thought that making America great meant making us afraid of each other," a descendant is heard saying -- in an unmistakable critique of President Donald Trump and his campaign slogan.