Year in Review: Remembering Dumi Masilela

One of the most sudden and saddest deaths that shook Mzansi this year was that of talented actor and singer Dumi Masilela‚ who died after he was shot in botched hijacking.

Shortly after Dumi publicly declared his love and traditionally married actress Simphiwe Ngema‚ the 29-year-old died in August. The talented former soccer player‚ singer and Rhythm City actor's death left a gaping hole in the entertainment industry.

Tributes poured in as many mourned a life filled with potential that was taken too soon. Not only did Dumi steal the hearts of South Africans on the soccer pitch‚ but his persistence to make it in life saw him pick himself up after a car accident ended his soccer career.

After his soccer career came to an abrupt halt‚ he poured himself into music. This passion saw him try out for Idols SA season eight.