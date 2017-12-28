As I drove into the secure complex in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ towards the tennis courts‚ I see women carrying containers with juice and plates with biscuits. Men are carrying flowers and chairs. This isn't hired help.

They are the family and friends of Robbie Malinga who are getting ready to address the media. It's two days after Robbie died surrounded by his loved ones. Now those very people are here. They're not only preparing to put on a brave face‚ they're working‚ making sure that everything looks perfect while they speak about their beloved ntanga (brother).

Seated behind a long table covered with a white cloth and flowers is Robbie's brother Bheki‚ his father Coleman‚ his longtime friend and business partner TK Nciza‚ his sister-in-law Tumi Modubu‚ musician Doc Shebeleza and a representative from Universal Music‚ Kenny Tlale.

They're sombre. They start off by giving details about the Sobabili hitmakers funeral and memorial service and then invite questions from the media.

For the first time it is revealed Robbie was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in June this year. Robbie's health was the subject of much speculation after he was diagnosed with anaemia in December 2016 and spent much of 2017 in and out of hospital. Pictures of a frail Robbie went viral earlier this year and Twitter trolls poked fun at his weight-loss‚ speculating about his health.

In November‚ Robbie told my colleague Lesley Mofokeng that he was determined to survive. He was speaking at his 47th birthday and commented about those who had poked fun at his health‚ calling them 'mean.'

After getting permission from Robbie's wife‚ Anne‚ the actual cause of his deteriorating health was revealed.

"She said there is no shame in having pancreatic cancer and that there are so many taboos around these things‚ so we decided to say what it was‚" said TK Nciza.

The secret was kept so quiet many of his friends and business partners didn't know about his diagnosis.