Summer fest flops as artists stay away

The first Summer Splash Soweto Festival that was staged at Mofolo Park in Soweto over the weekend was hit by serious teething problems.

The two-day event with a powerful line-up was shut down on Sunday due to health and safety reasons. The festival also suffered after many performers failed to arrive because they were not paid.

The shutdown happened before musicians such as Mafikizolo, Donald Moatshe and Samthing Soweto could perform. Moatshe shared the news on Twitter, apologising to fans for not performing.

Three musicians who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity confirmed that they were booked but never received payment.

They said they did not see a reason to go to the venue without receiving payment. "I was booked for the Saturday gig. I did not perform because I was never paid," one artist said.

The Summer Splash Soweto Music is an initiative by music group Kwela Tebza, that is made up of brothers Tshepo, Tebogo and Mpho Lerole.