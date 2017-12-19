In 2010 his life changed forever after he was involved in an accident which claimed the lives of four school children. While initially sentenced to 25 years in prison on a murder conviction‚ that was overturned to eight years on a charge of culpable homicide.

In January this year‚ Jub Jub was released on parole after serving four years of that sentence and Mzansi has been introduced to a dramatically different person.

While Jub Jub was always at parties‚ usually with a drink in hand‚ those close to him have told us that his focus has shifted dramatically.

Working furiously on a musical comeback‚ Jub Jub began his return by releasing a song just hours after becoming a "free man."

Ke Kopa Tshwarelo (Please forgive me) was the first sign that he was remorseful about his past.