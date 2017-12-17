Soprano's success gets Nigerians into opera

A live performance of an aria from an Italian opera, sung by a professional soprano, isn't a common sound in Nigeria's bustling commercial and entertainment capital, Lagos.

But it's not the most surprising thing for the performer, Omo Bello. News of her appearance at the MUSON School of Music has attracted a crowd, even when it's only for a short rehearsal.

"I didn't realise to what extent I was recognised in Nigeria," the 33-year-old admitted after singing "O mio babbino caro", from Giacomo Puccini's 1918 opera "Gianni Schicchi".

"I've been away for over a decade and I guess things have changed and I didn't realise how much. When I was told that lots of people were coming, I was a little surprised.

"It's a pleasant surprise though, but still a surprise," she told AFP.

- Wider audiences -

Bello's story is becoming well-known in her native Nigeria and her adopted country, France.

She's the Lagos science student whose talent was spotted to win her a scholarship to study at the Paris Conservatoire, whose alumni include Georges Bizet, Claude Debussy and Jean Michel Jarre.

Tours have followed, with an album and awards, including one from the foundation of the late legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti, and a repertoire that now ranges from Bellini to Verdi.

Back in Nigeria for Christmas before a return to Europe and concerts in Britain, Bello, like many long-term expatriates, reflects on changes back home.

In a country associated more with Afrobeat and Highlife than Albinoni or Haydn, she said the internet has created new audiences for different musical styles from abroad.

"I know that lots of people discovered me on YouTube in Nigeria and social media, so it's a good thing, as people see and hear this music (opera) and are surprised that it's very beautiful," she said.