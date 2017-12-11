Wale wowed by SA fans

U.S rapper Wale has praised the South African audience for their love of music.

During his performance at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto, Wale said that performing in South Africa was the highlight of his career.

He said that he has traveled all around the globe performing for different people but none of those audiences came close to South African audience.

The rapper even called SA his second home.

Jidena, Reason and DJ Dimplez were some of the artists who attended the event.

The Lotus Flower Bomb and Matrimony hitmaker is in the country to shoot a music video for Kwesta's hit song titled 'Spirit', which he is featured on.