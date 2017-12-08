Kwesta invites US rapper Wale to come party

Musician Kwesta is set to end the year on a high by flying in American rapper Wale to celebrate the success of their hit track Spirit.

Rapper Kwesta, whose real name is Senzo Vikalazi has had a good year which includes getting married, winning 15 awards for his latest album Dakar 2 and four singles which went platinum.

Speaking to Sowetan this week, the hitmaker said he worked hard for his success.

"I worked hard towards having a song like Spirit, to get a concert like the one happening on Sunday. Everything has always been planned.

"I am really happy. It would be wrong of me to say I expected it, but truth is I worked hard towards having a 2017 like this one," Kwesta said.

Fans of the award-winning star are already in a frenzy at the news that Kwesta will host Wale at Zone 6 Venue in Diepkloof , Soweto.

Kwesta said his 10 years in the industry had not been easy because his world came crumbling down after he left his previous record label to open Raplyf Records.

"It's not a cheap start-up thing. It required a lot of sacrifices financially and family time when I did this.

Kwesta's next album, Dakar 3, is set for release next year.