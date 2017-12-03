Khulu Skenjana: On the brink of more to come
TV star Khulu Skenjana has many reasons to be fired up.
Who can blame him? After all, the man became a father for the second time a fortnight ago when his wife, Mona Monyane, gave birth to a baby girl and he is now the proud father of two beautiful girls, Amani and Amaza.
"I am excited to be a father again. I can say 2017 has been a good year, even with its challenges. What can I say, Icamangu livumile [the ancestors are happy]."
But he believes there is more to come.
"In terms of my craft, people have yet to see my artistic layers. They have yet to see the depth that I have from fine art to music. That's why I am saying I am just starting."
Skenjana portrays mentally disturbed Caesar in the drama series The Imposter on Mzansi Magic.
As usual, Skenjana does justice to the character and the role that makes him trend on Sunday nights.
Skenjana says the role of Caesar is a challenge but fun to play.
"The fun is in the execution of the character.
"It was not easy to play the role because we are dealing with mental illness, and people who are broken."
"I had fun acting alongside Thishiwe [Ziqubu]. It was psychologically challenging for her to portray two roles in two different environments, but she pulled it off."
What makes The Imposter watchable is how the directors have successfully used Ziqubu as twin sisters Mantwa and Matshepo.
Skenjana explains that for the role of Caesar, he went all out.
"Caesar is from Mamelodi. In terms of language, I had to make sure I reflected where he comes from. To master the lingo, I was assisted by Vincent Mahlangu, and my wife.
"There is a lot that people have yet to learn about Caesar. They are going to learn about who he is and how he ended up living alone.
"It is something that I don't want to share. I will let them discover it."
Apart from being passionate about his craft, Skenjana appreciates the finer things in life; good food, good music and good company.
Coming from Senaoane, Soweto, he dreams of owning a jazz restaurant where he would be the chef . But his interests don't end there. He also co-produced a 24-minute film, The Hangman.
It explores the broken relationship between a father and son.