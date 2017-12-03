Khulu Skenjana: On the brink of more to come

TV star Khulu Skenjana has many reasons to be fired up.

Who can blame him? After all, the man became a father for the second time a fortnight ago when his wife, Mona Monyane, gave birth to a baby girl and he is now the proud father of two beautiful girls, Amani and Amaza.

"I am excited to be a father again. I can say 2017 has been a good year, even with its challenges. What can I say, Icamangu livumile [the ancestors are happy]."

But he believes there is more to come.

"In terms of my craft, people have yet to see my artistic layers. They have yet to see the depth that I have from fine art to music. That's why I am saying I am just starting."

Skenjana portrays mentally disturbed Caesar in the drama series The Imposter on Mzansi Magic.

As usual, Skenjana does justice to the character and the role that makes him trend on Sunday nights.