Fight over 'Aya Kwini' entertainer
SABC Tsonga weather presenter Tirhani Mabasa is fuming following claims that musician Benny Mayengani wants to take over the management of entertainer Boti Majulie.
Mabasa accuses Mayengani, who is also an EFF councillor, of wanting to snatch Majulie away from her after she discovered and launched his career.
Majulie, born Hlupheka July Mabunda, in Giyani in 1957, is famous for the mocking phrase Yena Aya Kwini, Tsonga for "where the hell was he/she going?".
Mabasa, also a musician, met the YouTube star in September and brought him to Joburg. She said she bought him clothes and launched his career as an entertainer.
"People seem to think that I am making money out of him, which is not the case. Majulie will have his first solo performance this coming weekend."
Mabasa said problems arose after a performance at N'wamitwa in Tzaneen, Limpopo. She said she paid Majulie R1000 for the gig because he was tagging along.
She said she was shocked when Majulie's cousin, Fanyana Mabunda, wanted to know how much he was paid.
"He wanted to know what the R1000 was for. I explained to him that I was reimbursing him for his time. When he performs as a solo, he gets paid his own fee and I take my 30% share as a manager.
"When they tag along, money is taken for travel costs, and payment of dancers."
Fanyana told Sowetan they were not happy about how Mabasa managed Majulie.
"As the family ... we feel the woman is using him," he said.
Majulie said he was happy to work with Mabasa but not happy with the money.
"I love working with Tirhani but I think I'm worth more than what I get."
Meanwhile, Mayengani, said: "I can't even manage my own career right now. It is the family that has been calling me, wanting me to assist."