Fight over 'Aya Kwini' entertainer

SABC Tsonga weather presenter Tirhani Mabasa is fuming following claims that musician Benny Mayengani wants to take over the management of entertainer Boti Majulie.

Mabasa accuses Mayengani, who is also an EFF councillor, of wanting to snatch Majulie away from her after she discovered and launched his career.

Majulie, born Hlupheka July Mabunda, in Giyani in 1957, is famous for the mocking phrase Yena Aya Kwini, Tsonga for "where the hell was he/she going?".

Mabasa, also a musician, met the YouTube star in September and brought him to Joburg. She said she bought him clothes and launched his career as an entertainer.

"People seem to think that I am making money out of him, which is not the case. Majulie will have his first solo performance this coming weekend."