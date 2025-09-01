Money

Robert Gwerengwe succeeds Ghana Msibi as WesBank CEO

He moves from DirectAxis to take over at South Africa's largest provider of loans for cars

By Motor News Reporter - 02 September 2025 - 07:25
Newly appointed Wesbank CEO Robert Gwerengwe.
Newly appointed Wesbank CEO Robert Gwerengwe.
Image: Supplied

WesBank has announced the appointment of Robert Gwerengwe as CEO, effective from September 1, succeeding Ghana Msibi who has been appointed FNB Business CEO.

Gwerengwe moves from a leading role at DirectAxis, the direct-to-consumer insurance brokerage subsidiary of FirstRand Bank, to the vehicle and asset finance division. He has more than 19 years' experience in the group. 

WesBank said it has shown its commitment to integrating its executive succession planning into its growth strategy by developing a pool of talent to lead the business into the future. 

“I’m honoured to be joining WesBank at this crucial time for the automotive and vehicle finance sector as it navigates changing consumer demand and transitions to a sustainable model, driven by global environmental, social and governance principles,” said the new CEO, who holds a Quantic school of business MBA.

Gwerengwe also holds a BCom in finance and computer science from Rhodes University and a postgraduate diploma in management from the University of Cape Town, with experience in various executive roles including at MotoNovo in the UK, driving customer-centric innovations, overseeing strategy, financial performance and growth.

“I will work with the excellent team at WesBank to continue providing finance solutions and fostering partnerships in the automotive industry that add value for individuals and businesses,” Gwerengwe said.

Insurance company told to pay for client's stolen car

An insurance company has been ordered to pay a client more than R786,000 after it failed to inform her of a new tracking device requirement, ...
Business
1 month ago

Using small change to start an emergency fund

For months, I've been trying to figure out how to build an emergency savings fund. Money is a bit tight for many of us but I don't compromise on my ...
S Mag
1 month ago

The hidden risks of balloon payment when buying a car

Using the balloon payment option to buy a car you can't afford might look tempting, but it carries much risk that can hurt your finances in the long ...
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages