Pros and cons of starting a business with personal loan

Former beauty queen Rotondwa Musitha took a risk and used money she won from beauty competitions to start her waste management business in Limpopo in 2018.
“I saved a lot of money from the competitions I entered and accumulated more from my other home business, which then allowed me to kick off the business,” Musitha said.
“I picked waste collection because I saw a huge gap. The only company that was doing it in my area was rigging the prices and shortchanging sellers. I knew the gamble I was taking by using my own money, but getting a business loan is a struggle for start-ups,” said Musitha.
Musitha’s company, Trash Converters, was one of the winners at the recent business awards sponsored by the Limpopo government and Standard Bank.
Wendy Beaumont, executive for unsecured lending at Nedbank, said starting or expanding a business often begins with a dream and, inevitably, a cost.
“It is no surprise that among the various reasons cited in the personal loan applications we receive, a notable number of applicants indicate that the money is intended for business purposes,” said Beaumont. “This raises an important question: When is it appropriate or advisable to use a personal loan to finance business ambitions?
“Like every important business decision, this one requires strategic thinking. While a personal loan can be a quicker and more accessible source of funding than other forms of accessing capital in the market, there are a few critical factors to consider before committing to short- or long-term debt,” she advised.
Beaumont explained that if you have a steady income and manageable personal debt, a personal loan can be a reliable way to kick-start your business ambitions without needing collateral or an extensive trading history.
However, she warned that if your business is still at the “idea” stage or you haven’t properly tested the market, borrowing personally to fund it is extremely risky because you’ll still owe the loan whether the business succeeds or fails.
“If you already have personal debt, adding another monthly obligation to your personal finances, especially for something with no guaranteed return, can affect your credit score, increase your stress, and put strain on your household finances,” she added.
Beaumont said that if your business requires significant upfront investment, personal loans usually fall short. Taking a large personal loan could jeopardise your financial future if the business doesn’t succeed.
Pros and cons of starting a business with personal loan
'It's not about funding a dream; it's about funding a plan
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Tips on funding your business:
Consider risk-managed alternatives
Before committing to a personal loan, Beaumont said, explore other funding options to complement or reduce the size of your loan, such as savings, reinvested profits, or contributions from family and friends. You could also apply for business grants or enterprise supplier development support offered by various government and private sector organisations.
When it’s thumbs up for a personal loan
According to Beaumont, the best time to take a personal loan is when you have a proven business model, realistic financial projections, and a strong personal financial foundation.
Responsible borrowing is key
While personal loans offer flexibility, Beaumont cautioned that responsible borrowing is crucial. Avoid mixing personal and business expenses, underestimating costs, or overlooking the loan term. Keep your business and personal finances separate — this makes it easier to track progress and stay on top of both commitments.
Entrepreneurs tend to be optimistic, Beaumont noted, but failing to build a conservative budget with contingencies can mean your repayments start before your business reports a profit.
Fund a plan and not a dream
Taking a personal loan to start a business isn’t inherently bad, but it’s not a decision to take lightly. It should be made with full awareness of the risks and a clear repayment plan. Ultimately, taking a personal loan for a business is not about funding a dream; it's about funding a plan.
