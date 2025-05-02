The insurance company had initially rejected Mashaba’s claim after it reviewed photos he submitted of the damage. According to him, the car was never physically assessed. The company said the damage costs were less than his excess. Mabasa then got the car fixed for R21,470.
Motorist happy Sowetan came to his rescue over car insurance claim
Company agrees to refund 75% of claim but cautions policyholders must contact it before going ahead with repairs
Image: 123RF
Auto & General has agreed to pay a client 75% of the cost of repairing his vehicle after it initially rejected his claim.
The insurance company reversed its decision on Wednesday after Sowetan published a story about Patric Mabasa’s plight. The company will pay Mabasa R16,170 after he paid R21,470 to fix his damaged vehicle after his claim was rejected in March.
Mabasa from Giyani, Limpopo, said he received a call from Auto & General on Wednesday, a day after Sowetan published his story. He said the company apologised and sent him an email to say they would reimburse him.
“We have reviewed the claim together with the evidence provided and the policy terms and conditions,” the email said. “We are pleased to advise that a business decision has been made to settle your claim ... It must also be mentioned that for future purposes, we require you to contact the insurance company for consent and advice before you commence with private repairs on your vehicles.”
The insurance company had initially rejected Mashaba’s claim after it reviewed photos he submitted of the damage. According to him, the car was never physically assessed. The company said the damage costs were less than his excess. Mabasa then got the car fixed for R21,470.
He said that after he submitted the invoice to the insurer, he was asked to submit the original receipts for the parts he bought to get the car fixed, which he did not have.
Jolene Chait from Auto & General said: “We requested a physical assessment of his vehicle, but unfortunately, Mr Mabasa had already taken his vehicle in for repairs. To try to assist our customer, we requested the invoice for these repairs. Invoices from panel beaters are usually itemised, and we assumed that the invoice would detail what parts were ordered and what repair work was done on the vehicle. Unfortunately, this was not the case as the document we received from Mr Mabasa only included the total amount.”
Mabasa told Sowetan he was happy that the matter had been put to rest.
“I will use that money to plug some of the gaps I have because I had to use money that I did not budget for to repair my vehicle. I’m happy that Sowetan came to my rescue.”
