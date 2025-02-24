Sasol skips dividend after profit declines 31%

Money

By Nelson Banya - 24 February 2025 - 11:00
The company's net debt exceeds levels set in its capital allocation policy. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Petrochemical firm Sasol on Monday skipped paying a dividend after reporting a 31% decline in half-year profit on a fall in oil prices and lower sales volumes.

Sasol's headline earnings per share for the six months to December 2024 were R14.13 down from R20.37 during the same period a year earlier.

The company, which produces fuel and chemicals from coal and gas, said its revenue was 10% lower at R122.1bn, mainly due to a 13% drop in the average rand price per barrel of Brent crude oil and a significant decline in refining margins.

Sasol also reported a 5% decrease in sales volumes as a result of lower production and lower market demand.

The company said it did not declare a dividend because it ended the period with a negative free cash flow of R1.1bn while its net debt of R78.8bn exceeded levels set in its capital allocation policy.

