Cost of household food basket increases
Maize meal, cooking oil, sugar beans, spinach and wors.
These are some of the food items that have gone up in the past month, pushing up the cost of an average household food basket by R50.32 from R5,383.38 in December 2024 to R5,433.70 in January.
The basket increased by R108,84 from R5,324.86 in January 2024 to R5,433.70 in January 2025.
In February, for the fourth consecutive month, fuel prices increased. The 95 unleaded petrol costs R22.41, 93 unleaded is R22.16, diesel 0.05% is R20.34 and diesel 0.005% is R20.45.
Last week, in an unprecedented move, parliament had to cancel finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech over disagreements among members of the government of national unity on increasing VAT by two percentage points. This would have taken VAT to 17%.
“[The] 22/44 foods in the total household food basket are subject to VAT. Foods subject to VAT make up 47% of the total cost of the household food basket. VAT on the total household food basket came to R331,02 in January 2025,” said Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) in its Household Affordability Index report released in January.
“This means 6.1% of the household food basket is made up of VAT. A tax of R331,02 is nearly the same cost of a large household's requirement of 30kg maize meal per month [in January 2025, 30kg maize meal cost R341,39]. VAT on basic foodstuffs is still high and removes food off the plate.”
Food and petrol prices are but a few things that contribute to the high cost of living, making it difficult for many SA households to make ends meet.
PMBEJD’s report noted that the average cost of the foods prioritised and bought first increased by R28,49 from R2,908.14 in December to R2,936.63 in January. It noted that year-on-year, the basket increased by R99,07 from R2,837.56 in January 2024 to R2,936.63 in January 2025.
“The core foods are bought first and these foods ensure that families do not go hungry while ensuring that meals can be cooked. When the prices of core foods increase, there is less money to secure other important mostly nutritionally rich foods, which are essential for health and well-being and strong immune systems. Meat, eggs and dairy are critical for protein, iron and calcium; vegetables and fruit are critical for vitamins, minerals and fibre; and maas, peanut butter and pilchards, good fats, protein and calcium essential for children,” read the report in part.
“The data shows that the core foods contribute 54% of the total cost of the household food basket. At an average cost of R2,936.63 in January, these foods are relatively expensive to the total money available in the household purse to secure food. These foods must be bought regardless of price escalations.
"The high cost of core staple foods results in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed off the family plates. The consequences of high costs on the core foods has a negative impact on overall household health and well-being and child development.”
On feeding children, the report stated that the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R7,83 from R968,56 in December to R976,39 in January.
Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R22,64 from R953,75 in January 2024 to R976,39 in January 2025.
The group said the nutritional requirements of children increase as they grow older.
“It means that the cost of feeding a child increases in price as a child grows older and is also different for teenage girls and boys. The child support grant is a fixed amount and it does not account for age,” read the report."
The food poverty line calculated by Statistics SA is R796 per capita per month (latest May 2024 prices). In January the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet per month was R976,39. “The child support Grant of R530 is set below the food poverty line of R796 and further below the average cost of R976,39 to secure a basic nutritious diet for a child in January.”
The report noted that the cost of the household domestic and personal hygiene products basket increased by R12,32 from R1,033.31 in December to R1,045.64 in January. These prices increased by R39,83 from R1,005.81 in January 2024 to R1,045.64 in January 2025.
“The money needed to secure domestic and personal hygiene products is sourced from within the food budget. These products compete viciously in the food budget."
Factbox: Food price increases
