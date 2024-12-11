However, if you think about how much longer you will have to go until the next payday, this should be more than enough to make you fight off the temptation that comes with the silly season.
Give yourself gift of financial discipline this festive season
Fight off temptation to splash cash on things that are not needed
Image: 123RF
Discipline. It is probably the most important thing to do if you want to change how you manage your finances.
For me, as someone who loves sneakers, discipline is getting an email from one of your favourite brands, telling you that you need a new pair, but you ignore it. It helps you stay on track and meet your goals. Self-control is differentiating between wants and needs. I want sneakers, they are not a need.
The painful thing about wants is that they are often not budgeted and planned for. You see something and just because you like it, you want to buy it.
The festive season in its nature comes with a lot of expenses, mainly because children and parents are at home for the holidays, so you’re spending more on food. Then there’s travelling, family gatherings, the list is endless.
FACT BOX
Standard Bank’s Shené Mothilal says while November salaries are spent quickly, December salaries are stretched to cover nearly two months with spending trends varying by customer segment. “Entry-level market customers prioritise groceries early, likely stocking up for festive consumption, while emerging high-income earners increase loan payments in November to support holiday spending. Young professionals focus on transport, groceries, restaurants and clothing before Christmas, often shifting debit orders earlier in December. Wealthier clients allocate a larger share to holiday travel and related insurance compared to other segments.”
However, if you think about how much longer you will have to go until the next payday, this should be more than enough to make you fight off the temptation that comes with the silly season.
With many employers paying December salaries as early as the 13th, the gap before the next payday is big – 42 days for those usually paid on the 25th and 49 days for month-end earners, says Standard Bank solution owner of digital money manager Shené Mothilal.
“The festive season adds financial pressure as South Africans stretch their December salaries while spending more than usual. Standard Bank’s analysis shows that South Africans spend their salaries faster in the last two months of the year,” she says.
“November salaries are spent faster than December’s. December salaries last slightly longer, with customers taking two to three extra days on average to spend 50% of their income compared to November. Higher middle-income and high-income earners take nearly twice as long to spend half of their December income – about 11 days compared to just six days for entry level customers.”
She says the November trend is largely driven by Black Friday.
“[It] encourages extended spending.”
CreditSmart MD Wikus Olivier says sales “to buy now, pay later” make it too easy for people to fall into the trap of overspending and start the new year with regret.
“As 2024 wraps up, remember that the true spirit of this season isn’t in excessive spending but in celebrating your achievements and cherishing time with your loved ones,” says Olivier.
“This festive season, celebrate smarter, spend wisely, and prioritise your financial wellness – a gift that keeps giving into 2025 and beyond.”
