Nicholson gives tips to help you manage your finances:
Review your medical aid plan: Medical aid providers allow members to change their plans at the end of each year, effective on January 1. Ensure your plan still meets your needs. Double check that dependents are adequately covered and that you’ve optimised your annual benefits. If you consider switching to a new provider, be aware of possible waiting periods or exclusions.
Make the most of your bonus: If you’re lucky enough to receive a year-end bonus, allocate it wisely. Consider paying off debt, adding to your emergency fund or investing in goals such as tertiary education or property ownership.
Audit subscriptions and contracts: Review recurring subscriptions such as gym memberships and streaming services and cancel those you no longer use. Compare quotes for insurance renewals to ensure you get the best deal.
Check your investments: Consult a financial adviser to ensure your investments still align with your risk tolerance and goals. Make adjustments if needed, but keep in mind that successful investing is generally about time in the market, not timing.
Plan for holiday spending: Set a realistic budget for gifts, travel, and entertainment. Take advantage of discounts and loyalty points and consider DIY gifts to save even more.
Tips to help manage your finances well
Review medical aid plan, budget for holidays and school expenses
Image: 123RF
Nicholson gives tips to help you manage your finances:
Review your medical aid plan: Medical aid providers allow members to change their plans at the end of each year, effective on January 1. Ensure your plan still meets your needs. Double check that dependents are adequately covered and that you’ve optimised your annual benefits. If you consider switching to a new provider, be aware of possible waiting periods or exclusions.
Make the most of your bonus: If you’re lucky enough to receive a year-end bonus, allocate it wisely. Consider paying off debt, adding to your emergency fund or investing in goals such as tertiary education or property ownership.
Audit subscriptions and contracts: Review recurring subscriptions such as gym memberships and streaming services and cancel those you no longer use. Compare quotes for insurance renewals to ensure you get the best deal.
Check your investments: Consult a financial adviser to ensure your investments still align with your risk tolerance and goals. Make adjustments if needed, but keep in mind that successful investing is generally about time in the market, not timing.
Plan for holiday spending: Set a realistic budget for gifts, travel, and entertainment. Take advantage of discounts and loyalty points and consider DIY gifts to save even more.
Take stock of your finances this festive plan ahead – expert
Prepare for school expenses: Start budgeting now for school fees, uniforms, and supplies for the new academic year. Consider setting up a long-term education savings plan.
Check your credit report: Your credit score impacts your ability to secure loans, get favourable interest rates, and buy property. Assess how your financial habits, such as making timely payments or managing debt, have affected your credit score over the past year. Also, check your report for discrepancies or signs of fraud.
Donate wisely: Supporting a registered, well-governed nonprofit organisation will help those in need and can also offer tax benefits.
Prepare for tax season: Start gathering documents such as medical expense receipts and proof of retirement contributions. Making an additional retirement annuity payment before February 28 can reduce your tax liability.
Tackle debt strategically: Prioritise paying off high-interest debts, such as credit cards and personal loans. If you’re struggling, explore debt consolidation options or consult a financial planner or coach.
SowetanLIVE
Beware of cyber criminals targeting online shoppers
'Brand new' car proves to be a real nightmare ride
Avoid impulsive buying on Black Friday – Ombud
Don't splurge this festive, invest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos