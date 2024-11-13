Beware of cyber criminals targeting online shoppers

“Another increasingly common tactic is the goods scam and online purchase scam, where fraudsters promote heavily discounted deals through social media. They create pages, build a fan base and post fake reviews to lure buyers. Once an interested buyer engages, the conversation shifts to WhatsApp to discuss banking and courier details. After the victim makes the payment and provides proof, the social media pages and phone numbers vanish.”
She says deals that seem too good to be true usually are. “Be cautious if someone pressures you to make a quick payment to secure a deal. Also, watch for fake websites that closely mimic legitimate retailers,” Rathogwa warns.
How to protect yourself from Black Friday cybersecurity threats:
Confirm before making a purchase: Buy only from trusted and verified sources. Read transaction details carefully and ensure that any OTP generated is for that specific transaction.
Verify before you pay: Use Standard Bank’s Account Verification Service to double-check beneficiary account details before making any electronic transfers.
Stay private: Avoid using public computers, public WiFi or someone else's phone to access your online banking.
Avoid clicking on links: Found a voucher or a discounted deal with a link? Don’t be tempted to click on that link, especially if it leads you to your online banking profile. Only fraudsters will send you links that direct you to your banking profile and request you to enter your login credentials.
Manage your devices: For your safety, delink any unused, sold, lost, or stolen devices from your online banking profile. Notify your bank immediately if your device is lost or stolen. Report any suspicious activity.
The joys of online shopping is that you can do it from your couch, but we need to be extra careful and make sure that we purchase from legitimate retailers.
Standard Bank says its customers' online purchases surged by 17% compared to the same period in 2022.
Digital wallets including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay accounted for 37% of all online purchases, says Standard Bank head of digital and e-commerce Dr Belinda Rathogwa.
“The convenience of online shopping has resulted in more clients purchasing goods and services online. This shows a broader shift in consumer behaviour towards more convenient, efficient payment options. However, cyber criminals also view this shift as an opportunity, prompting them to target online shoppers during Black Friday,” says Rathogwa.
“Phishing attacks continue to be a significant threat wherein fraudsters send deceptive emails pretending to be legitimate companies such as retailers, streaming services and banks. These emails contain links to fake websites designed to steal sensitive information like login details and PINs. Some scammers also entice recipients by promising rewards to the first few buyers, encouraging them to click on malicious links.
“Another increasingly common tactic is the goods scam and online purchase scam, where fraudsters promote heavily discounted deals through social media. They create pages, build a fan base and post fake reviews to lure buyers. Once an interested buyer engages, the conversation shifts to WhatsApp to discuss banking and courier details. After the victim makes the payment and provides proof, the social media pages and phone numbers vanish.”
She says deals that seem too good to be true usually are. “Be cautious if someone pressures you to make a quick payment to secure a deal. Also, watch for fake websites that closely mimic legitimate retailers,” Rathogwa warns.
How to protect yourself from Black Friday cybersecurity threats:
Confirm before making a purchase: Buy only from trusted and verified sources. Read transaction details carefully and ensure that any OTP generated is for that specific transaction.
Verify before you pay: Use Standard Bank’s Account Verification Service to double-check beneficiary account details before making any electronic transfers.
Stay private: Avoid using public computers, public WiFi or someone else's phone to access your online banking.
Avoid clicking on links: Found a voucher or a discounted deal with a link? Don’t be tempted to click on that link, especially if it leads you to your online banking profile. Only fraudsters will send you links that direct you to your banking profile and request you to enter your login credentials.
Manage your devices: For your safety, delink any unused, sold, lost, or stolen devices from your online banking profile. Notify your bank immediately if your device is lost or stolen. Report any suspicious activity.
