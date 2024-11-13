Avoid impulsive buying on Black Friday – Ombud

For two months, I’ve kept thousands in a refund from one of the retailers after my TV broke and could not be fixed.
For weeks, I’ve avoided pressure from loved ones to purchase another set.
That’s discipline – plus, I don’t really want a TV.
I’m happy with streaming on my phone and tablet. However, I need to get one for my family and friends.
So, since October, I’ve been tracking the price of a TV set I’ve been advised to purchase, but I I’m not willing to pay more than R7,000 on a TV. My refund is R6,000. With Black Friday around the corner, I’m considering buying it then.
What are you hoping to buy? Have you planned and, most importantly, budgeted for it? If not, don’t put yourself under unnecessary pressure, and land yourself in debt, by impulsive buying, National Financial Ombud credit division lead ombud Howard Gabriels has warned.
“Since Black Friday bargains can easily make you spend more money than you have, it is important that you shop with your head and don’t allow emotions to empty your wallet. With enticing discounts and limited-time offers on the horizon, many consumers face the risk of accumulating high-interest debt, thus jeopardising their long-term financial goals and wellbeing,” says Gabriels.
“Black Friday can be a double-edged sword for those relying on credit to fund purchases because while the discounted offers can seem like an opportunity to save, the financial aftermath can be severe. Unplanned, credit-based purchases can quickly escalate into unmanageable debt, impacting people’s ability to save for homes, education, retirement, or even essential emergencies,”
He says one should protect their financial wellbeing during this period. “Remember that the most impactful financial gains come from disciplined spending rather than seasonal discounts. Do not end up being a mampara of the Jan-worry month because of impulsive spending in November and December.
“It is imperative that before you even think of shopping, you calculate your debt-to-income ratio, taking into account all that you owe – from rent to home loans, credit cards, car payments and other debt. Also, before diving into the sales, take the time to research products and prices. If a deal seems too good to be true, then it is. Familiarise yourself with a retailer’s usual pricing to identify when discounts are genuinely impressive vs when they are built on inflated prices,” says Gabriels.
Tips for savvy spending this festive
Beware of cyber criminals targeting online shoppers
Tips for responsible spending:
Set a spending budget: Determine a spending limit based on your current finances and stick to it. Setting a budget minimises the temptation to overspend and helps you focus on priority items.
Avoid high-interest credit options: If you must use credit, avoid high-interest credit cards or short-term loans that can lead to a cycle of debt. Choose lower-interest options and have a repayment plan in place.
Prioritise long-term financial goals: Keep your financial goals at the forefront, such as saving for a home, retirement or children’s education. Weigh the benefits of today’s purchase against tomorrow’s goals.
Leave room for emergencies: Ensure you have an emergency fund. Spending all your savings on Black Friday can leave you vulnerable to unexpected expenses, which can result in additional debt.
Monitor your credit usage: Overusing credit can affect your credit score. Keep credit balances low to maintain your creditworthiness and avoid higher borrowing costs in the future.
