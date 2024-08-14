Money

Living costs force consumers to access wages before payday

Escalating costs of transport, communication services, groceries and family emergencies are driving this

14 August 2024 - 07:00
Noxolo Majavu Companies Reporter
The surge in the price of food, transport and airtime has led to an increasing number of consumers running out of cash mid-month, forcing them to seek financial relief by accessing their wages early, according to a study by fintech company PayCurve.  

The cost-of-living crisis is placing a significant strain on employees’ budgets, prompting a surge in mid-month liquidity needs.

According to the report, the main drivers for this trend include escalating expenses in transportation, communication services, groceries and family emergencies. As a result, more consumers are finding themselves running out of cash before the end of the month and turning to early wage access for financial relief. 

