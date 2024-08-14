The surge in the price of food, transport and airtime has led to an increasing number of consumers running out of cash mid-month, forcing them to seek financial relief by accessing their wages early, according to a study by fintech company PayCurve.
The cost-of-living crisis is placing a significant strain on employees’ budgets, prompting a surge in mid-month liquidity needs.
According to the report, the main drivers for this trend include escalating expenses in transportation, communication services, groceries and family emergencies. As a result, more consumers are finding themselves running out of cash before the end of the month and turning to early wage access for financial relief.
Read more here: www.businesslive.co.za
Living costs force consumers to access wages before payday
Escalating costs of transport, communication services, groceries and family emergencies are driving this
Image: 123RF/varandah
The surge in the price of food, transport and airtime has led to an increasing number of consumers running out of cash mid-month, forcing them to seek financial relief by accessing their wages early, according to a study by fintech company PayCurve.
The cost-of-living crisis is placing a significant strain on employees’ budgets, prompting a surge in mid-month liquidity needs.
According to the report, the main drivers for this trend include escalating expenses in transportation, communication services, groceries and family emergencies. As a result, more consumers are finding themselves running out of cash before the end of the month and turning to early wage access for financial relief.
Read more here: www.businesslive.co.za
Electricity increases threaten the cost of food basket in SA
Workers warned against impulsive spending of early pension payout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos