“The money needed to secure domestic and personal hygiene products are sourced from within the food budget. These products compete viciously in the food budget,” reads part of the latest household affordability index report.
The report by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) showed that year-on-year (y/y) food prices increased by R170.21 (3,3%), from R5,081.94 in July 2023 to R5,252.15 in July 2024.
However, the basket decreased by a mere 62c month-on-month (MoM), from R5,252,77 in June to R5,252.15 in July.
The household affordability index report for June noted that the food basket decreased by R77.53 from R5,330.30 in May to R5,252.77 in June.
The report stated a R196.32 increase (y/y) from R5,056.45 in June 2023 to R5,252.77 in June 2024.
Domestic and personal hygiene products basket increased by R7.67 (MoM) from R1,029.66 in June to R1,037.33 in July.
But these products increased by R73.56 (y/y) from R963.78 in July 2023 to R1,037.33 in July.
“Domestic and personal hygiene products are critical expenses for safe hygiene and overall health and wellbeing,” states PMBEJD.
We’re constantly trying to find ways to survive and stretch the rand.
CreditSmart communications specialist, Carla Oberholzer, says with grocery prices being a continuous concern, it’s crucial for people to be mindful of their spending.
“As we take on various financial challenges, that it’s essential to try and make every rand count, especially when out grocery shopping. Let’s shop smartly and confidently.
“These practical tips and tricks can empower you to make mindful choices when managing your grocery budget and purchasing essential goods each month. As you get into the habit of money savviness, you ensure, not only smart spending in the present, but also establish a financially stable outlook for yourself and your loved ones,” she says.
Guidelines to stay savvy with rising food prices
Grocery buying and stokvel tips to stretch your rand
Image: 123RF
Image: 123RF
Oberholzer shares these tips:
Set and stick to your budget: Determine your monthly grocery budget (this includes your budget amount – say R1,200 per person in your household) and regularly use convenient budgeting tools to ensure you stay within your limits (whether making use of an online template or budgeting app, for example).
Plan meals and create a shopping list: Before heading to the store, outline your family’s meals for the week or month. Summarise each week’s menu in advance and create a well-organised shopping list (that is outlined as a checklist) with categories like meat, canned goods, etc., as this can help you to avoid non-essential and impulse purchases while strolling through the store aisles.
Compare bulk and single-item options: When it comes to non-perishable goods – make sure to take advantage of actual discounts to save you money. Calculate the cost per unit when choosing between individual items and bulk options.
Earn various store savings/discount points and use online/mobile apps to find specials on groceries and essential items: Regularly swipe your loyalty cards to increase your points so that you can redeem your rewards during future grocery purchases when you are really feeling the financial pinch. Also consider using apps to help you save more than a few rands in the long run.
Explore online shopping options and hunt for specials: Keep an eye out for grocery specials in online or newspaper (printed) ads and consider doing your grocery shopping online at your convenience as this can also help you to save on unnecessary fuel costs or to-and-fro shopping trips.
Opt for seasonal produce: Buy fruit and vegetables that are in season as they are often cheaper and fresher, which is a win-win. Make sure to compare your local farmer’s market prices to various stores near your home or office.
Prepare your meals in larger quantities: This can allow you to reduce food waste by freezing leftovers and saving you time on future cooking responsibilities and expenses.
Never enter the grocery store on an empty stomach: Shop with a full tummy to resist temptation, prevent any unhealthy food choices, and avoid any unplanned-for purchases. The snacks near the tills/paying counters are there for a reason.
Mind the details – use suitably sized shopping baskets and reusable bags: When shopping for a few items, choose a smaller basket to resist unnecessary buys. And don’t forget to take your reusable shopping bags with to not only support the environment but also save on extra bag charges. Remember, even the little things can add up to significant savings over time.
Check your slip: Avoid paying for any extra items that do not reflect what you added to your shopping cart.
The Spar Group's national PR communications and sponsorships manager, Mpudi Maubane, says starting a successful grocery stokvel that benefits its members is about more than just innovative strategies.
“It's about fostering a sense of community, shared responsibility, and a larger support network. It is this approach that makes grocery stokvels genuinely impactful,” said Maubane.
“To address the challenges posed by rising food prices, grocery stokvels are structured to help their members make purchases at outlets that focus on bulk sales. This strategy aims to bring some relief to household budgets. Setting up grocery stokvels, however, requires careful planning to ensure that they are effective.
“Despite these operational considerations, grocery stokvels embody the unique spirit of ubuntu – the community spirit that emphasises collaboration, mutual support, and collective prosperity. Effective stokvels are a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of communities working together to navigate economic challenges, providing a model for inclusive economic participation.”
To save money and provide the best for members, a grocery stokvel should have:
Clear goals and budgets: Before diving into grocery buying, financial goals and budgets must be decided and set. This involves determining the membership size of the scheme, setting an affordable fee acceptable to all members, and setting a portion aside each month for buying groceries.
A mutually agreed planning and decision-making structure: To succeed and meet the grocery requirements of all members, they must meet before each buying cycle to discuss purchases, food preferences and the budget required for shopping. Consensus is critical in deciding what foodstuffs will be bought and the quantities required.
Accurate financial records: Trust and accountability are the cornerstones of any stokvel. Accurate record-keeping is essential to track contributions, expenses, and savings. Having a member who acts as a treasurer or financial officer and reports regularly to members is advisable.
A bulk purchasing strategy: Trusted representatives must liaise with wholesalers and retailers to negotiate bulk discounts and pay across the necessary funds. To prevent the boredom that can result if people buy the same things every month, each member should have a chance to lead buying trips.
Distribution: After purchasing, a routine should ensure that each member receives their fair share of the goods purchased.
