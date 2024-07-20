Money

Berkshire sells about $1.48 bln Bank of America shares, filing shows

By Chandni Shah and Surbhi Misra - 20 July 2024 - 10:55
Berkshire owned about 999 million BofA shares.
Image: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Berkshire Hathaway sold about 33.9 million shares of Bank of America for about $1.48 billion over multiple transactions this week, a regulatory filing showed.

After the sale, Berkshire owned about 999 million BofA shares.

Berkshire is one of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender's largest shareholder. It also invests in several other banks, including Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase

The conglomerate, owned by Warren Buffett, began investing in Bank of America in 2011, purchasing $5 billion of preferred stock plus warrants to buy 700 million common shares, at a time many investors worried about the bank's capital needs.

Reuters

