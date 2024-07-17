Create fun and appropriate ways for children to start saving

When she passed the grade, she said she wanted to buy a laptop as she would also use it at varsity.
I fully supported her. First, because she was going to save money to buy the laptop.
And so in December 2023, we started shopping for one. We got a bargain for a good laptop.
She spoilt herself with the balance.
My son, Lebo, also used his savings to upgrade his phone in December 2023.
He turned 16 in April and last week I told him that we need to open a bank account for him. He’s excited as this means he can now save on his own.
I’m glad that I’ve instilled the value of saving in them.
Some parents may not be doing this because they don’t know how and where to start.
Mariné van Brakel, RCS deputy CEO and COO says making an investment into a child’s financial education and literacy doesn’t have to be as daunting as it’s been made out to be.
“Learning how to save begins with completing simple tasks. Instead of making these learning experiences overly complex, we recommend the do one thing (DOT) approach that teaches children fundamental lessons about finance.”
She says engaging and age-appropriate lessons and activities can transform the concept of saving into an enjoyable and practical experience for the whole family.
Van Brakel shares age-appropriate activities to do with your children:
Ages three to five: Save coins in a money box
Money boxes are wonderful tools to use when teaching toddlers the basics of savings. Make it fun by shaking the money box to celebrate their progress, letting them hear the jingle of coins. This simple, hands-on activity makes saving tangible and easy for young minds to grasp. As they reach small but significant milestones, children will not only learn the value of money but also gain a sense of accomplishment that boosts their confidence and growth.
Ages six to eight: Create a visual savings goal chart
Together, you can create a chart with fun graphics and vibrant colours, breaking down the total amount they need to save into smaller, manageable amounts. To give your child something to work towards, you can add pictures of what they would like to buy (a book, game or treat) to the chart. Celebrate milestones along the way, reinforcing the idea that every little bit adds up.
Teaching children about saving in this visual way reinforces the importance of setting and achieving goals while making the journey fun and rewarding.
Ages nine to 11: Open a savings account
When children become tweens, it’s time for them to have their own bank account. You can start by explaining the basics of how a savings account works and why it's important. Take your child to the bank or set up an account online together, letting them be part of the process. Encourage them to deposit money they've earned from chores, allowances, or gifts into their new account.
School holidays usually bring some form of financial relief for parents and guardians because they’re likely to keep money meant for lunch boxes and save on fuel.
That’s not the case for me.
I give my babies full monthly lunch money and they know that the money is supposed to go into their savings. I’ve instilled a culture of saving and this has been the case from when they were young.
I take financial education very seriously and my children know that.
They also know I do not play with money. If you want it, let’s budget for it. We don’t engage in impulsive spending.
We’re living in challenging times when many of us are feeling the pinch. With interest rates high and petrol always increasing, I cannot overemphasise just how much every cent counts.
There’s no better time than now to start teaching you little humans financial literacy.
Here’s an example, I buy phones for my babies when they start high school.
When my daughter, Buhle, needed an upgrade when she was starting grade 11, I gave her a budget. However, she wanted something more expensive.
I was clear, that she's buying the phone herself and she must look at how deep her pockets were – and she did.
Five tips to empower children with financial literacy
Some parents may not be doing this because they don’t know how and where to start.
Good financial habits are crucial to long-term success
Doing this will teach them valuable financial skills, responsibility, and the benefits of saving for the future. Plus, they’ll feel a sense of pride and independence knowing they have their own ‘grown-up’ account and their own physical or digital bank card.
Ages 12 to 14: Start with simple budgeting
Learning how to budget can be fun too. You can begin by creating a list of all your child’s sources of income, such as allowances, birthday money, or part-time jobs. Then, categorise their expenses, like snacks, hobbies, or saving for bigger items.
Create a fun, interactive budget and plan together using colourful charts or a budgeting app suitable for their age. This way, they’ll enjoy seeing their savings grow and learning how to make their money work for them.
Ages 15 to 18: Teach your child about credit management
Teaching teenagers about credit management can set them up for financial success in adulthood. Start by explaining the basics of how credit works, including credit scores, interest rates, and the importance of building a good credit history.
You can even show them your own credit or account card statements and explain how to read them, emphasising the importance of paying off balances in full each month to avoid interest charges.
