Toyota is recalling 145,254 vehicles in the US over side curtain airbags that may deploy improperly, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.
In the event of a crash, a side curtain airbag provides a barrier that helps prevent the ejection of the car's occupant.
However, the NHTSA said that in some Toyota vehicles, the driver's side curtain airbag may not unroll as intended and could partially deploy outside an open window.
The recall affects certain 2024 SUVs and hybrids such as Toyota Grand Highlander, Grand Highlander Hybrid, Lexus TX350, TX500 Hybrid and TX550 Hybrid+ vehicles.
The remedy for the issue is under development, said the NHTSA.
The automaker said customers will be notified about the issue by mid-August but it is not clear when the recall remedy will be announced.
The automaker builds both vehicles at its assembly plant in Princeton, Indiana.
Toyota recalls more than 145,000 vehicles in US with faulty side curtain airbags
