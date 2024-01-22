A course that was meant to advance Prince Buthelezi's career has turned to be a source of frustration after the University of SA failed to handover his advanced labour law certificate for two years.
Buthelezi, 47, a human resource officer at Madulammoho Housing Association, has been struggling to get his certificate for the one-year course he wrote and passed in December 2021.
The advanced labour law course was to be an addition to his human resources (HR) diploma qualification.
Unisa was meant to hand over his certificate early in 2022 but this has not happened and the institution has not given any reasons for the delay.
Sowetan has seen a string of desperate emails Buthelezi of Midvaal, Gauteng, sent to various officials at Unisa last year and some of them had promised to escalate his inquiry.
“I was already working in HR when I decided to enrol with Unisa. I thought the qualifications I had were not enough to advance my career path and a certificate in labour law would give me an advantage, especially in cases where one would represent the employer in the labour court. I knew that having a law certificate would give me a better chance for future jobs,” said Buthelezi.
The course cost him around R11,000.
“In December 2021, they (institution) sent me my results and then in January 2022, I called them to request the certificate and they said they will be printed for all the students and that this process should conclude by February.
“In March, I called again and I was told that they have not printed them yet and I should wait while they sort that out. I waited the whole of 2022, and last year I began sending them emails and every time I was told the matter is being escalated to the relevant people.”
In their last response to Buthelezi in October 2023, the institution's Magdeline Mfolo instructed Unisa's administrative officer Jerry Skhosana in Pretoria to assist the complainant.
Graduate says Unisa has hampered his work prospects
Buthelezi has been waiting for his certificate for two years
Image: Supllied
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“Dear colleague. Has this student’s certificate been received and couriered. Please respond to the student,” wrote Mfolo.
Buthelezi said he did not receive a response from Skhosana or any other official.
Buthelezi said Unisa's failure to deliver his certificate had cost him dearly as he missed out on a job opportunity in July 2022 with his current employer for a position of a senior HR officer.
“I had been working in HR for eight years and I believe that if I had the certificate I would have stood a better chance of getting the job,” he said.
Sowetan Consumer first contacted Unisa for comment on January 12 but the institution responded on Sunday, promising to sort out the matter this week.
“Thank you for bringing the matter to our attention. The relevant department has undertaken to look into the matter and ensure that the student receives the certificate in the course of the week.
“We apologise for the inconvenience,” wrote Unisa’s spokesperson Tommy Huma, without explaining the cause of the delay.
