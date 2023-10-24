×

Money

Mitsubishi to invest up to €200m in Renault's new EV unit

By Reuters - 24 October 2023 - 11:20
Mitsubishi said in a statement it seeks to improve its EV development technology and expand its line-up of battery-powered vehicles with the investment in the Renault EV unit, Ampere.
Image: Supplied

Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi will invest up to €200m (R4.051bn) in the new electric vehicle unit of French counterpart Renault, Mitsubishi said on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi said in a statement it is seeking to improve its EV development technology and expand its line-up of battery-powered vehicles with the investment in the Renault EV unit, Ampere.

Its decision to invest in Ampere comes after Mitsubishi's partners, Renault and Nissan Motor, finalised a restructured alliance in July.

Nissan has already committed to invest up to €600m (R12.16bn) in the unit, consistent with it being a strategic investor and securing a board seat on the new company.

