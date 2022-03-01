New Gauteng economic bill a huge boost for township businesses

The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on economic development, environment, agriculture & rural development has introduced a bill that aims to make it possible for people living in townships to start and run thriving businesses, enterprises and co-operatives.

The Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill promises to be an answered prayer for many township-based businesses, entrepreneurs, taxi operators, real estate businesses and many others to enjoy equal opportunities as their counterparts in the CBD and upmarket neighbourhoods.

Public hearings were held in February to discuss the bill and comments were gathered for consolidation.

Committee chair Mpapa Kanyane said the bill was necessitated by the “unlevel playing field” in the province — where township-based enterprises still experienced slower growth, if any at all, in comparison to their counterparts closer to the city centre.

“The bill establishes specific procurement rules and programmatic support that allows the government and its main contractors to buy from a large group of township-based enterprises, with systems linking them so they can supply large enterprises,” says Kanyane.

“It also compels enterprises that obtain government contracts to spend a certain percentage of their procurement on township-based enterprises, entrepreneurs and co-operatives.”