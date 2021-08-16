Join the online summit on empowering women through financial literacy

As women try their best to navigate the new landscape, the big question is how to equip themselves to be able to adapt. If you’re interested in understanding money, join the many women from different walks of life participating in the JSE’s fourth annual #JSESheInvest.

The summit will be held online on Saturday, August 21 from 10am — 12.30pm, and aims to empower women through financial literacy. This year’s instalment will equip attendees with financial skills to enable them to plan for a future of unknowns.

Founder of Financial Fitness Bunnies and best-selling author Nicolette Mashile will host the event, guiding participants through a programme covering keynote sessions by financial experts including Maya Fisher-French, Mapalo Makhu and Nerina Visser.

“The global call for equal pay and equal treatment of women in the workplace and society in general has gained momentum. What the JSE seeks to achieve through this summit is to equip women with tools that they can use to level the playing field and build towards protecting their futures,” says Vuyo Lee, the director of marketing & corporate affairs at the JSE.

Lee encourages women in SA who want to attain financial independence and build prosperity for themselves and future generations to attend the event. She says the speakers will be imparting invaluable information. “Remember that everyone has to start somewhere. You do not need to be a financial guru or have large sums of money. Start small and grow your investment because investing is for everyone.”

Topics to be covered include planning for a future of unknowns, managing money like a boss, and a panel discussion on practical ways to make meaningful changes to the way you save and invest.

The #JSESheInvests event details:

Date: Saturday, August 21 2021

Time: 10am — 12.30pm

Venue: online

This article was paid for by the JSE.