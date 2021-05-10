Revix raises R58.5m in offshore capital funding

Leading cryptocurrency investment platform Revix, with offices in Cape Town and London, has raised R58.5m in offshore capital funding. Founded in 2018 on the principle that everyone should be able to invest their own money and become their own wealth manager, the business’s customer growth has mirrored the rise in the cryptocurrency market, which is valued at more than $2-trillion, making the digital asset class more valuable than Apple.

The capital will be used to launch Revix’s mobile application, a variety of fourth industrial revolution investment opportunities, and for expansion to the EU. Locally, the funding will help create more than 30 additional SA-based jobs, proof that regulating cryptocurrencies in SA can offer employment opportunities and long-term economic growth.

“We aim to blur the lines between investing in traditional asset classes, such as stocks, as well as the emerging alternative investment sectors, such as AI, biotech, 5G, eSports and cryptocurrencies, says Sean Sanders, Revix founder and CEO. “We want to empower everyday people to safely invest in emerging themes, technologies and asset classes in an effortless way.”

The fintech is the first investment platform in SA to offer a behavioural loyalty and rewards programme, where customers can earn points that can be redeemed for bitcoin. “We’re building a behavioural loyalty model that incentivises investors to undertake smart investment decisions, such as diversifying their investment portfolios, growing the investment community, improving their financial knowledge and making smart long-term investment decisions, while being rewarded for doing so,” says Sanders.