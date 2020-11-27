Balwin Properties breaks residential sales record in Sandton

“We are extremely proud to create opportunities for first time homeowners and investors alike – to own in a prime location, with 70% of the units available for under R1.2m. This is unheard of in the heart of the richest square mile in Africa and we are excited to disrupt the market and pave the way for the next generation. The record sales achieved in one day is the product of an internationally award-winning team of professionals combining to make history,” says Steve Brookes, South African residential developer, Balwin Properties CEO.

Stefan Botha, Rainmaker Marketing director says: “It’s incredible to witness what urgency can be created when there is the optimal combination of product, location and price. Despite the recent effects of a pandemic, clients came out in their numbers to invest in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"The first buyers arrived from 11pm the night before the launch in order to be first in line when the sales opened at 8am. Based on the exceptional demand, sell-out of the 1,348 apartments is anticipated within coming months, which will allow for completion of the building in March 2023.”

Wedgewood Sandton features studio, one and two-bedroom lifestyle apartments from R850,000. Buyers only require a R10,000 deposit and all bond and transfer costs are included in the purchase price. Some facilities include training science, outdoor cinema, business pods, rooftop entertainment areas, Motherland Coffee Company and a five-a-side football field.

For more info, visit wedgewoodsandton.co.za.

This article was paid for by Wedgewood Sandton.