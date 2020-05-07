Covid-19’s property pain: You can buy a new house but can’t move yet

Du Toit says overseas buyers are also bidding on South African properties for sale online and he believes online auctions will now be the most effective method of sale for any property.

Processing delays

You may be wondering if the processing of your property sale may be delayed.

Conveyancers are back at work to process transfers, but Biehler says all properties currently awaiting registration of transfer in the Deeds Office are likely to be delayed for a minimum of a further six to eight weeks and this may entail having to get extensions on rates clearance certificates.

“Sellers may find they need to reapply for the clearance certificates, which could take a further two to three weeks and there would be a further rental occupation fee due by the sellers for this extended period,” he says.

No moving

“While property purchases may now be concluded, it remains to be seen when buyers will be able to move into their new homes. Removal companies are not permitted to operate under level 4 lockdown regulations,” Golding says.

Biehler says removal companies are not deemed to be essential services.

“There have allegedly been cases where people have supposedly obtained permits from South African Police Services (SAPS) to move house. These would not be legal and if you are caught moving house under lockdown, you could face legal action, a fine or imprisonment,” he says.

Michelle Dickens, managing director of TPN Network, echoes this.

“TPN has confirmed with a high-level advocate at the National Prosecuting Authority that SAPS cannot issue permits to move house and the current regulations do not permit this.”

“We strongly advise that tenants not attempt to move with these self-made permits as it could potentially lead to arrest or fines,” she says.

Tenant evictions

Golding says orders to evict tenants may be granted by the courts under level 4 regulations and each case would be determined on its own merits. However, these orders would be suspended and not executed during lockdown level 4.

Andrew Schaefer, MD of national property management company Trafalgar, says when it comes to tenants who had been given notice to move because they were already defaulting on their rent, landlords may now be obliged to let them stay on at least until the end of the lockdown period.

“However, if they again don’t pay rent, it is important that the landlord or rental agent keeps reporting this to the credit bureaux and continues to follow the correct legal procedures so that the eviction process can begin promptly after the state of disaster is lifted,” he says.

Schaefer says for tenants who were due to move but are unable to do so due to the lockdown, they will not be required to pay rent to the new landlord until they can take occupation, because these circumstances are beyond their control.

“The landlord or agent will not be able to let the property to someone else during lockdown, even if it is unoccupied,” he warns.

Financial arrangements for tenants

Schaefer advises that if quality tenants who have previously always paid rent lose their income due to the lockdown, the landlord could ask them to sign a waiver allowing their deposit to be used as rent instead of it having to be held in trust.

“It would be best if this agreement were drawn up by a professional rental agent and it should also contain a provision that the deposit is to be reinstated, perhaps in instalments, by a certain date, and that the landlord will be able to take legal action if the tenant reneges on this arrangement,” he adds.