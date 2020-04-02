How to apply for UIF relief benefit

There has been some confusion about how employees who won't be paid during the lockdown can access promised financial help from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Last week the government announced UIF will help employers and employees who need financial assistance through the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Covid-19 Ters), previously referred to as the National Disaster Benefit.

However, desperate employees scrambling to ensure they have an income next month are frustrated about not knowing what documents are required and whether they can apply as individuals or if their employer must apply on their behalf. They say emails to the fund are not answered.

Many said information was made available too late and they are now struggling to get their employers to cooperate.

Before lockdown started on Thursday last week, the UIF urged employers unable to pay full salaries to apply for the Covid-19 Ters benefit by emailing covid19ters@labour.gov.za.