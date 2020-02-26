Small jump in old age pensions and other grants

Small increases in social grants have been announced to reduce inequality and protect the most vulnerable in South Africa, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in his 2020 Budget address today.

Grants for old age, disability and care dependency will increase by R80 to R1,860 a month, the war veterans grant by R80 to R1,880, the foster care grant by R40 boost to R1,040 and the child support grant by R20 to R445 per month, the minister announced.

An additional 1 million beneficiaries are expected to be added to the 18 million people already receiving grants by 2022/23.

Social Development recorded a 6.2% increase of government expenditure from last year and was one of the top spending areas for government at R309.5bn, with social security and grants taking up the bulk of that budget.

To be eligible for an old age grant, you must:

Be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee;

Live in South Africa;

Be 60 years old;

Not be maintained or cared for in a state institution;

Not be getting another social grant for yourself;

Submit a 13-digit bar coded ID; and

Your spouse must comply with the means test.

To be eligible for a child support grant:

You, as the primary caregiver, must be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee;

Both you and the child must live in South Africa;

You and your spouse must meet the requirements of the means test;

You cannot apply for more than six non-biological children; and

The child cannot be cared for in a state institution.

To be eligible for a foster care grant:

You, as the foster parent, and the child must live in South Africa;

You must be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee;

You must have a court order indicating foster care status; and

The child must remain in your care.

To be eligible for a disability grant, you must: