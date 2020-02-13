Should your Valentine be rich or just able to pay his or her bills on time?

Gugu Sidaki, independent financial adviser with Wealth Creed, says if you go by social media and conversations at social events, you’d think that everyone in South Africa wants a wealthy partner.

However, when you engage couples, you soon realise that being financially responsible - paying bills agreed to on time, following a budget and saving towards common goals – are actually top priorities, she says. Having a partner who disregards the family budget and one who doesn’t stick to the plans agreed to, causes a lot of strain in a relationship, she says.

Sidaki says she would expect women in South Africa, like those in the US, to be concerned about their partner being employed full time, especially given the current economy, job scarcity and the difficulties women face with finding suitable partners in general.

She says SA women often express this concern.

Karabo Ramookho, marketing manager at Old Mutual Personal Finance, says while it may be good to know if your love interest can set financial goals, talking about that may scare him or her off.

She believes the number one trait you should look for is openness and honesty about financial matters. This is way more important than finding someone who earns a high salary and when your partner is honest you will know whether there is room for you to set goals.

Ramookho says you need to understand your partner’s lifestyle so that you can begin to have conversations about the things he or she does and the financial implications of those activities. You should know if he or she has family who need to be supported financially, children from a previous marriage and whether the family expect lobola if you marry.

She suggests you find out when your Valentine buys clothes, if he or she pay cash or does so on credit. If the person has a car or house, is it financed and if so what does it cost? If he or she is religious, does he or she tithe or have other religious financial commitments?

If you know about your Valentine’s lifestyle, when your relationship reaches the stage where you plan to live together, you will know each other’s individual responsibilities and be able to set goals as a couple beyond those responsibilities.

Mduduzi Luthuli, independent financial planner at Luthuli Capital, says the biggest mistake South Africans make is committing to a serious relationship without a clear understanding of their partner’s financial position.

“You don’t want to have just a vague understanding — you need to talk numbers.”

He suggests you both talk about loans you have taken out in the past, your family’s behaviour with money while you were growing up and credit cards you’ve opened in the past.

“Then, talk about how you deal with money now. How much do you make? What does your budget look like? Do you have any outstanding debt you’re actively paying,” Luthuli says.