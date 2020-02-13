How soon should you and your Valentine start talking about money?

Couples have usually had their first kiss and sleepover within the first month of meeting. They typically say I love you within seven months and meet their Valentine’s parents within nine months.

But they take a lot longer to share information about their finances, according to a survey in the US.

According to a survey of 1,000 couples conducted by US-based personal finance website Motley Fool, on average time couples had swopped medical histories within seven months of meeting, but annual salaries took on average nine months to be shared.

And couples are much more coy about sharing their debts and investments – taking 10 months to share what they owed and 11 to share what they have saved.

This despite these issues being crucial to understanding if you share enough values around money to build a strong relationship.

Mduduzi Luthuli, independent financial adviser with Luthuli Capital, says for many South Africans talking about money is taboo and it is rude to bring it up. In addition, money has become a painful subject for many couples because most simply either don’t have enough or are living way beyond their means to portray a fake “Instagram” life.

Beyond that many of us don’t understand money issues or fear them, so we struggle to have meaningful conversations about it, he says.

But your financial life is based on your spending behaviour. So rather than asking your Valentine what he or she earns and if he or she can you budget, you should ask how he or she spends money and what guides his or her decisions on how to spend, Luthuli says.

If you understand how someone approaches spending, you’ll better understand their money story, he says. Understanding who taught them about money and what they believe about money will tell you about the financial habits that will persist, he says.