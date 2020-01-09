Set goals with deadlines to help stick to your new year’s resolutions

Did you make some new year’s resolutions about how to manage your money better?

Did you resolve to spend less on credit, save more, budget better?

It is good to have the best intentions, but apparently more than 80% of us fail to keep our resolutions with many failing before the end of January.

In the US, the New York Post reported research by a social network of athletes which found that January 12 was the day most health and fitness resolutions were broken.

Personal finance sections of leading business publications like Forbes in the US and the Financial Times in the UK suggest that rather than setting new year’s resolutions you should try to define your financial life goals.

“Doing this can actually have an impact on achieving them, by helping you to maintain focus in the face of distractions, setbacks or challenges,” says Jason Butler, the Financial Times’s personal finance columnist.

In a column published for start of last year entitled “This year, don’t set any New Year’s resolutions”, contributor Ashira Prossack advised Forbes readers not to set resolutions and become a statistic, but rather to set actionable goals.

“Goals are specific, whereas resolutions tend to be broad and vague. Goals are much more actionable, which is what makes them more effective,” she wrote.

Prossack suggests you be clear about what you want to accomplish, why it is important and how you will make it happen.

She says if you have a broad resolution like you want to make more money, you should break it down into the steps you need to take – do you want to get a promotion or change jobs or start a side hustle.

If you want a promotion, perhaps you need a coach or a mentor to help you achieve that goal. If you want to change jobs, you must update your CV and plan how to network and search for opportunities, she says.