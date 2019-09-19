How Naspers unbundling will hit investors

The recent listing of Prosus, the new company that holds the international online assets of SA media and internet group Naspers, will have a significant impact on investors as key, commonly used indices are set to change.

The new listing is the latest step in the unbundling of Naspers which holds the biggest weight on the FTSE/JSE all-share index, the primary measure of the SA stock market’s performance.

Kyle Hulett, a member of the Investments Committee of the Actuarial Society of SA (ASSA) and Sygnia’s head of asset allocation, says for investors this unbundling could have significant implications for the composition of their portfolios.

With index-tracking portfolios increasing in popularity with investors, they should be aware that any significant changes in the composition of an index will have a direct impact on the performance of their investment portfolio, Hulett says. Index-tracker funds, in particular, will be affected since they track the index very closely while the impact on actively managed portfolios will depend on the actual weightings determined by the portfolio manager, which could deviate significantly from the index weight, he says.

“Since investors are exposed to all the stocks and their weightings in the index, any changes are likely to impact on volatility and performance,” Hulett says. “A portfolio’s benchmark determines the nature and composition of an investment portfolio and also how it can be expected to perform over time.

“Different benchmarks will behave differently depending on their composition. Selecting an inappropriate benchmark can therefore have a significant impact on the volatility experienced, and the returns achieved by the portfolio.”