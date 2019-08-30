Safcoin cryptocurrency goes pink for Cansa support and awareness

August is Women’s Month and the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa), in association with Safcoin, the cryptocurrency, has launched the first-ever Crypto Pink Friday drive to raise awareness about breast and cervical cancer, and its educational cancer risk-reduction programmes.

The Crypto Pink Friday drive takes place on Friday, August 30.

Cansa encourages women to get screened for breast and cervical cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among South African women, with a lifetime risk of one in 27, according to the 2014 National Cancer Registry. Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths and the second most commonly diagnosed cancer (excluding basal cell carcinoma) among women. The estimated lifetime risk among women in SA is 1:42.

Research has shown that a limited knowledge of symptoms, as well as misconceptions, stigma and shame about cancer and screening, especially cervical cancer, causes delays in women going for screening or seeking appropriate care.

Crypto Pink Friday half-price deals

Crypto enthusiasts will enjoy all trading fees at half price on the day, with a percentage being donated to Cansa. You can deposit funds and buy Safcoin on its official exchange website throughout Pink Friday on August 30, to receive 50% off.

“Instead of distributing an airdrop deal for Safcoin, we decided on a Pink Friday drive, where we offer half-price deals on the mining pool packages and donate 10% of all sales to Cansa,” says Safcoin co-founder and chief communications officer Michela Ferreira.

An airdrop is a distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually free of charge, to numerous wallet addresses. Airdrops are primarily implemented as a way of gaining attention and new followers, resulting in a larger user-base and a wider disbursement of coins.

The Safcoin team wanted to create something with a much deeper value for its users: Crypto Pink Friday.

“Safcoin mining has become popular. The mining pools allow any individual to be part of the Safcoin mining network without any crypto mining experience or expensive equipment needed,” says Ferreira.

Safcoin has 100 mining pool packages available to South Africans at half-price on Crypto Pink Friday, with a percentage of these sales donated to Cansa. Safcoin crypto payouts are guaranteed to pool members.

Place your Pink Friday mining orders here

Safcoin aims to tap into the ways that crypto can positively affect Africa. “We are not here to overthrow the existing financial system, but rather tap into the numerous benefits of crypto for Africa by developing use case technology for every individual to benefit from the positives of cryptocurrency, all while maintaining the highest levels of business ethics and standards,” says Ferreira.

The launch of the Safcoin crypto, wallet and exchange lay the foundation for many innovative developments in the future, with the roll-out to Africa, e-commerce integration and other developments already well under way.

Want to join? Here’s how to buy your own Safcoin and be part of the local SA crypto

Visit the official Safcoin website to download the app or create your account.

Sign up with your e-mail address and password, and verify the e-mail account with the link sent to your e-mail address.

Log in and verify your cellphone number and your account details.

You can now view your wallet and deposit funds into your ZAR wallet.

You can buy your SAF crypto via the instant-buy feature or on the exchange.

If you need technical assistance, there is a live chat feature on the Safcoin website, or submit a support ticket and the team will be on hand to assist.