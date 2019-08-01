Despite criticism of B-BBEE schemes, some shares show good returns

Black economic empowerment share schemes have largely been seen as good investment vehicles that not only offer investors good returns but also helps drive South Africa’s transformation.

“BEE share schemes that were available to the public at large first came into prominence in the mid-2000s. Since then we have had a number of companies offer such schemes to qualifying individuals,” Craig Gradidge, an independent financial adviser at Gradidge-Mahura Investments, says.

However, the lastest findings by the Broad-based BEE Commissioner against mobile operator MTN’s empowerment scheme, Zakhele Futhi, has put the investment case of BEE schemes in the spotlight.

According to the commission, the almost R10-billion scheme launched in 2016 fell short of meeting the objectives of the Empowerment Act due to a number of restrictions placed on black shareholders.

Although holders of Zakhele Futhi shares have a 4% shareholding in the MTN Group, there are currently no Zakhele Futhi board members on MTN’s main board.

“Black people must not only own part of an entity but must also have voting rights. We have to monitor whether black people received an economic interest that is commensurate to their shareholding,” Lindiwe Madonsela, head of compliance at the B-BBEE Commission, says.