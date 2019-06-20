Choosing the wrong annuity at retirement can cost you dearly

One of the most critical decisions you need to make at retirement is what kind of annuity to buy.

“An annuity is a contract that converts a sum of money into a series of periodic payments. Payments can be monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually,” explains Ken Russell, a financial planner at Alexander Forbes.

Understanding your annuity options is critical because the right annuity can help you mitigate some of your risks, he says.

Aside from choosing the wrong annuity, the major risks you face in retirement include inflation, outliving your savings, and making inappropriate investment decisions.

Members of defined benefit funds, like the Government Employees’ Pension Fund, will be paid a defined benefit or pension on retirement, which means its members don’t have to take their retirement savings as a lump sum and buy an annuity with it.

All retirement funds are now obliged to offer you the trustees’ chosen pension or default annuity. This may be a cost-effective choice but also remember it is chosen to suit the majority of members and may not be the best option for your circumstances.

There are two basic types: a guaranteed life annuity and a living annuity.

As the name suggests, a guaranteed life annuity provides a “guarantee” that you’ll be paid a pension until you die. But the annuity you get is determined by the amount you have saved. Your age and sex are also determinants. The longer the guarantee (the term), the lower your income will be.

Usually, when you and your partner have both died, the pension dies too. You can, however, buy a guaranteed life annuity that guarantees payment of a pension for a term, such as five or 10 years, so that if you die in the guaranteed period, your pension will not die with you but will be paid to your heirs.

When you buy a guaranteed life annuity, you can opt for a level annuity, which pays you the same amount every month, or an escalating annuity, which increases by a fixed percentage every year. If you want your annuity to keep pace with inflation, you can buy a guaranteed inflation-linked annuity. The future increase you choose affects the starting income.

You can also buy a with-profit annuity that guarantees you’ll never get less than your starting income, and future increases are based on investment profits.