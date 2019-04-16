Some things to consider if you get offered early retirement from government

It seems like the National Treasury’s offer to those keen to retire early from the public service is a golden opportunity, but before you sign up there are some things you should consider.

The offer is that you can retire without the usual penalties that would apply if you took early retirement.

When you retire as a government employee you are entitled to a pension that is calculated using a formula that takes into account your final salary, your years of service and your age at retirement.

Normally if you retire early as a government employee, it will cost you in terms of the pension you receive because you have not yet reached retirement age, typically 60, but the offer from Treasury is not to penalise you for retiring early if you are over the age of 55.

However, if you are not yet 60 and nearing the peak of your career in the civil service, you may be due some promotions that will enhance your final salary and that of course could have a significant impact on the pension that you are entitled to when you retire.

Your decision will therefore impact the pension that is paid to you for many years in retirement and you will need to weigh up your potential to earn an income elsewhere against the position you could be in if you stayed in the civil service.