Start your home-buying journey with Standard Bank’s new free online home-services tool

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when, for only R7,500 per month, you could rent a two-bedroomed flat valued at R1.5m in Cape Town’s Sea Point. Many reputable real-estate agencies often estimate monthly bond repayment costs for residential property at around one percent of the sale price of the property. In other words, a home that is listed for R1.5m, is expected to cost approximately R15,000 per month in home loan repayment costs. This is of course, before considering expenses relating to home ownership, such as municipal rates and taxes, transfer costs and the like.

This knowledge may be enough for many people to consider buying a home instead of renting. However, it seems that young people are still reluctant to take that big step into the property market. This is an understandable hesitation. The information, if not readily available, can be overwhelming without the proper guidance. Add to that, young adults are known to be quite risk averse and sensitive to changes in interest rates and taxation.

Andrew van der Hoven, head of Standard Bank home loans says: “Whether you’re in the market to buy a home or you’re a homeowner trying to understand your suburb, you are faced with the challenge of accessing relevant information and then interpreting that information. This can cause create great anxiety and often feels disempowering.”

To help overcome these feelings of uncertainty, LookSee, Standard Bank’s online home services tool offers guidance as well as free and readily available information for first-time home buyers and sellers 24/7.

LookSee allows buyers, sellers, homeowners and industry participants to research properties by accessing free guides to help them make informed decisions on their homes.

The online home services tool offers:

a property value including highs and lows, last sale price and how the growth rate compares to the national average;

an understanding of the once-off and unique monthly cost involved with owning property;

an estimate of home insurance, rates and taxes;

an interpretation of the crime trend and understanding of key surrounding amenities

a review of the area in terms of demographics, sales trends and property turnover

a downloadable comparison report of up to three properties on various dimensions

If you’re a first-time buyer, you can follow a seven-step guide called “Home buying tips for first-timers”, starting with working out your affordability, as well as offering a range of financial assistance for low-income earners. Most importantly, Standard Bank also provides first-time buyers with insights into the properties you are interested in, which empowers you to negotiate a more favourable sale price. The insights provided in this service also alert potential buyers of any hidden monthly costs such as municipal rates and taxes. This can help buyers avoid any financial surprises once the deal is sealed.