Money

How you can get your foot on the property ladder

By Devlin Brown - 11 January 2019 - 08:45
It's harder for millennials to get into the property market than the generation before.
It's harder for millennials to get into the property market than the generation before.
Image: 123RF

Millennials are likely to pay more than three times more on their first home than the generation before them, according to property information pro viders Lightstone Property.

According to Lightstone, property inflation and living costs have significantly changed over the past 20 years. Also, earnings potential and spending power have been affected by various economic factors.

Elize Botha, managing director of Old Mutual Unit Trusts, says most millennials entered the workforce during and after the global recession of the late 2000s and early 2010s. "They have had to navigate a tougher global economic environment than previous generations - one of high inflation and unemployment, social and political unrest, and low economic growth. .but not all is lost."

Here are some tips to enter the property market:

Start saving today

This is the most important piece of advice you can get. Botha says preferably start as soon as you earn your first pay cheque. Whether it's in a savings account or a unit trust, you simply must start putting money away as soon as you can to benefit from the effects of compounding interest.

When to buy

The recent recession has not been good news for sellers as the best time to buy a house is during a buyers' market.

Botha says you should only consider buying your first home if you've maintained a good credit record and have saved up at least 10% of the purchase price for a deposit.

Work on a good credit record

It is often said that you need credit to get credit, and that having no accounts on credit means that you cannot be assessed for a big-ticket purchase such as a home.

But you can easily build a good credit profile by paying your rent on and in full every month, says Michelle Dickens, Managing Director at TPN credit bureau.

Your credit history will also influence the interest rate banks charge on your bond.

Budget for expenses

Buying a house is not just about getting a bond.

Botha says a first-time home buyer needs to consider the other costs that include transfer duties, bond origination fees, home owners' insurance, life insurance, and repairs.

Dickens agrees: "Budget for additional monthly expenses such as rates and taxes, levies and maintenance. Always negotiate the best possible interest rate and deposit any extra money you may have into your mortgage bond."

READ MORE:

Student accommodation yet to be an assest class in SA

SA has seen a huge spurt in purpose-built student accommodation in recent years, still we’re far behind the developed world in terms of supply and ...
Business
1 day ago

Repossession reprieve for indebted homeowners

Two precedent-setting High Court judgments have sent a loud signal to the credit industry that they will no longer allow sales in execution (where a ...
Business
10 days ago

Why the ‘prenup’ is a vital part of any wedding plan

For many couples getting married is one of the most romantic and special occasions of their lives. It’s vital, however, that you follow up that ...
Business
21 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'She liked making threats': Father of 4 children allegedly killed by mom speaks ...
Four dead, 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
X