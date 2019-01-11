How you can get your foot on the property ladder

Millennials are likely to pay more than three times more on their first home than the generation before them, according to property information pro viders Lightstone Property.

According to Lightstone, property inflation and living costs have significantly changed over the past 20 years. Also, earnings potential and spending power have been affected by various economic factors.

Elize Botha, managing director of Old Mutual Unit Trusts, says most millennials entered the workforce during and after the global recession of the late 2000s and early 2010s. "They have had to navigate a tougher global economic environment than previous generations - one of high inflation and unemployment, social and political unrest, and low economic growth. .but not all is lost."

Here are some tips to enter the property market:

Start saving today

This is the most important piece of advice you can get. Botha says preferably start as soon as you earn your first pay cheque. Whether it's in a savings account or a unit trust, you simply must start putting money away as soon as you can to benefit from the effects of compounding interest.

When to buy

The recent recession has not been good news for sellers as the best time to buy a house is during a buyers' market.

Botha says you should only consider buying your first home if you've maintained a good credit record and have saved up at least 10% of the purchase price for a deposit.

Work on a good credit record

It is often said that you need credit to get credit, and that having no accounts on credit means that you cannot be assessed for a big-ticket purchase such as a home.

But you can easily build a good credit profile by paying your rent on and in full every month, says Michelle Dickens, Managing Director at TPN credit bureau.

Your credit history will also influence the interest rate banks charge on your bond.

Budget for expenses

Buying a house is not just about getting a bond.

Botha says a first-time home buyer needs to consider the other costs that include transfer duties, bond origination fees, home owners' insurance, life insurance, and repairs.

Dickens agrees: "Budget for additional monthly expenses such as rates and taxes, levies and maintenance. Always negotiate the best possible interest rate and deposit any extra money you may have into your mortgage bond."