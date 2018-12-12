Safcoin launches an African-focused cryptocurrency

Recently, local crypto-enthusiasts were able to be part of the Safcoin ICO (Initial Coin Offering) which ended on October 31 2018. Now those who missed out on the ICO, can get involved as Safcoin, officially launched on Thursday and is open for trade.

“What an exciting year it has been for us,” says Neil Ferreira, co-founder and CEO of founding company, FHM. “We are proud to be part of the blockchain and crypto-revolution and excited to bring the Safcoin blockchain, mobile app and exchange to the people of SA.”

During the ICO there were some who doubted the launch of Safcoin as many have fallen prey to ICO scams, making it difficult for startups to enter the market and make a success of it. Despite some obstacles, the Safcoin team is thrilled to have proven to the public that they are here to stay and determined to make a positive difference in the lives of many.

Safcoin aims to tap into the ways that crypto can make a positive contribution on the continent. “We are not here to overthrow the existing financial system but rather tap into the numerous benefits of crypto for Africa by developing use-case technology for every individual to benefit from the positives of cryptocurrency; all while maintaining the highest levels of business ethics and standards,” says Ferreira.

Safcoin’s core values are passion, appreciation, simplicity, trust and ubuntu.