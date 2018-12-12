Safcoin launches an African-focused cryptocurrency
Safcoin, an exclusively African focused cryptocurrency, is open for trade
Recently, local crypto-enthusiasts were able to be part of the Safcoin ICO (Initial Coin Offering) which ended on October 31 2018. Now those who missed out on the ICO, can get involved as Safcoin, officially launched on Thursday and is open for trade.
“What an exciting year it has been for us,” says Neil Ferreira, co-founder and CEO of founding company, FHM. “We are proud to be part of the blockchain and crypto-revolution and excited to bring the Safcoin blockchain, mobile app and exchange to the people of SA.”
During the ICO there were some who doubted the launch of Safcoin as many have fallen prey to ICO scams, making it difficult for startups to enter the market and make a success of it. Despite some obstacles, the Safcoin team is thrilled to have proven to the public that they are here to stay and determined to make a positive difference in the lives of many.
Safcoin aims to tap into the ways that crypto can make a positive contribution on the continent. “We are not here to overthrow the existing financial system but rather tap into the numerous benefits of crypto for Africa by developing use-case technology for every individual to benefit from the positives of cryptocurrency; all while maintaining the highest levels of business ethics and standards,” says Ferreira.
Safcoin’s core values are passion, appreciation, simplicity, trust and ubuntu.
The launch of the Safcoin crypto, wallet and exchange lays the foundation for many innovative future developments with the rollout to Africa, e-commerce integration and other developments already well under way.
Although crypto is currently unregulated in SA, Safcoin decided to self regulate the exchange by adopting KYC (Know your customer) protocol and FICA compliance to ensure friendly use.
First call centre opened in the Garden Route
Safcoin recently opened its first South African call centre in the Garden Route in the Western Cape, offering assistance and support to customers on using the various Safcoin platforms in English, Zulu, Xhosa and Afrikaans, with plans to add more official languages and centres in the near future.
For more information and to buy your Safcoins, visit www.safcoin.co.za
Download the Safcoin mobile wallet app and exchange on the Google Play store or Apple App store. Visit the Safcoin website for download links.
Safcoin is a registered member of The Blockchain Association of Africa.
This article was paid for by Safcoin.